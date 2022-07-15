NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of 90-degree days, temperatures dropped back to more seasonable levels throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 86 degrees, which is just about the normal high for this time of year. The humidity stayed low as well, and parts of southern New Jersey received additional relief in the form of isolated showers and storms.

Expect the dry and comfortable conditions to stay in place through the evening hours. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the low and mid 70s.

Look for conditions to turn hotter and muggier as we head through the weekend and into next week. More 90-degree temperatures are likely, especially from Tuesday on, and heat index values could reach 100 or more. Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally break the heat on Sunday and Monday, but additional relief from wet weather may be hard to come by for most of the upcoming week.