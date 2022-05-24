NEW YORK (PIX11) — Clouds stuck around for much of Tuesday keeping temperatures in the 60s all day long. Eventually sunshine looks to win out on Wednesday warming things up a touch. Heading toward the weekend, a storm system looks to bring a chance of showers, especially late on Friday. As for the holiday weekend, the forecast models are starting to agree, and it looks good for the unofficial start to summer.

Skies will remain cloudy for a good portion of Tuesday night. Overnight, the clouds may start to thin out a bit with temperatures in dropping into the mid 50s.

There will still be a fair amount of clouds on Wednesday morning, but the sun should start to break through during the day. That should help bring temperatures back up toward 70 degrees.

The sun will start to fade away to clouds on Thursday as a storm system starts to make its way toward the East Coast. There could be a shower or two that develops well ahead of the system, but most of the region should stay dry. The cloud cover will cool temperatures back down into the upper 60s.

The winds will shift more southerly on Friday and that should bring temperatures back up into the upper 70s. Eventually, the cold front will arrive, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms around late in the day.

The front will be slow to exit, keeping the risk of some showers around early on Saturday. Once it clears, the rest of the day looks to feature partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

As far as the rest of the holiday weekend goes, the forecast models are featuring a more promising outlook. An area of high pressure looks to move the cold front out to sea. That should keep Sunday and Memorial Day dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures look to be warmer as well with highs climbing back into the lower 80s.