Forecast: Friday showers break for a beautiful Saturday

New Yorkers received a weather reality check Wednesday as temperatures dropped back to more seasonable levels, and the umbrellas were needed for the first time in roughly a week.

The rain is expected to pick up in intensity as we head into the evening hours, and then come to an end late Wednesday night. Anywhere from a half-inch to one inch of rain is possible throughout the five boroughs.

You can temporarily put the umbrellas away for tomorrow as the Spring warmth returns to the Big Apple. High pressure will move into our area, dry things out, and boost temperatures up towards 70 degrees. A good deal of sunshine is likely during the afternoon hours as well.

The warm temperatures stay in place for Friday, but another round of rain is likely. A second low pressure storm system is expected to move in, this time from the Midwest, and give us a few more showers. The good news is that most of the rain should fall during the morning hours, and then skies are expected to brighten for the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to rise into the 70s again, and possibly approach record territory; the record high for Friday is 76 degrees and has been standing for nearly a century (since 1922).

Looking ahead, you can expect conditions to dry out on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s. Cooler and wetter conditions are likely on Sunday, with a high of just 55 degrees. Look for the 50s to stay in place for Monday and Tuesday.