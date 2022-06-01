NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heat is long gone. Replacing it was a much cooler air mass that kept temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday. Late in the day, some showers and storms flared up along the frontal boundary that brought in the cooler temperatures. For inland areas, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued and it remains in effect through the evening hours. Any storms that cross through could contain damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours.

Flash flooding was reported after 9 p.m. in New Jersey in Mendham Borough and near Randolph. There was ponding reported on main roads with significant flooding on side streets in Mendham Borough. Flooding was reported at an underpass off Route 10 in Randolph.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through the evening hours of Wednesday night. After midnight, most of the activity should diminish and skies will remain partly cloudy. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around 60 degrees.

Thursday looks to feature more of the same. The sun should break through in the morning with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Like Wednesday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop in the afternoon. This time, most of the activity looks to develop to the south. Late at night, a wave of low pressure should bring a better chance of showers and storms across the region, but they should move out by daybreak on Friday.

There will be some leftover clouds to start your Friday, but eventually high pressure will bring in the sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

As far as the weekend goes, it looks great. The high will settle across the region, keeping us with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures during the period will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.