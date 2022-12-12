Conditions began drying-out across the tri-state area on Monday after a low-pressure storm system brought rain and snow to the region.

Most of the wintry precipitation fell across the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and northern and northwestern New Jersey, but the five boroughs saw a few snowflakes as well. Accumulations were minimal however.

Expect the cold conditions to stay in place for the evening hours Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s in most areas, although 20s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will become mostly clear.

Look for the sunshine to return Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

More sunshine is likely on Wednesday, but an increase in cloud cover is possible later in the day. Temperatures will be around 40 once again.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely through Friday and into Saturday morning for most of the region, however north/northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see snow once more.