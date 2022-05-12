NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that caused last Saturday to be a total wash is coming back, but fortunately it will be in a much weaker form. The storm has been meandering off the Eastern Seaboard for the past few days and found itself drifting west toward the Southeastern United States. The storm will hook up with an approaching cold front, sending it up back north toward our region and bringing the occasional shower this Friday and Saturday.

A light east-southeasterly flow will develop Thursday night. Some low clouds and fog have developed along coastal sections and in it may end up spreading further inland. The cloud cover and muggy conditions will keep temperatures at around 60 degrees in the city overnight.

Friday will feature a good deal of clouds. From time to time, there could be light showers around and dampen the ground. In the afternoon, the clouds may break allowing for some sunshine and that should be good enough to send temperatures back up to around 70 degrees.

Saturday should feature more of the same with the threat of a passing shower. For now, it looks like the best chance would be limited to the latter part of the day and at night. Otherwise, a few breaks of sunshine will help send daytime highs back into the lower 70s.

It looks like Sunday will be the better half of the weekend, although we will not be totally out of the woods. There could still be a leftover shower in the morning. Most of the day should be OK, but an approaching cold front to the west could spark up a late-day thunderstorm. Highs are expected to end up in the mid-70s.

That cold front will finally arrive on Monday, bringing the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, it will be another warm day as temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.