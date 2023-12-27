NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s another foggy start across the tri-state area Wednesday morning.

After the fog clears out later this morning, the rain moves in. The precipitation will start on the light side, then evolve into steady rain this afternoon. As a low-pressure system moves up the coast, the rain will increase in intensity late this evening and into tomorrow morning. One to two inches of rain is likely in most locations. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A good deal of clouds are expected on Friday and Saturday, but a few peeks of sun are possible as well. It will remain unsettled, however, a shower might move through. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The early call for the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop is partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 40.