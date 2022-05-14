NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system that has meandered well offshore has backtracked to the west toward the coastline.

The system is expected to make its way up the coastline, bringing the chance of some light showers through Saturday. In addition, fog and drizzle remain in place again. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for areas in southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York through 12 p.m. on Saturday. The visibility has the potential to go down to less than a quarter-mile, making travel hazardous at times.

The fog should dissipate during the first half of Saturday, but the clouds will linger around for the most part. While a few light showers could develop in the morning, most of them should occur in the afternoon. Most of them will be on the light side. In between the showers, there could be some breaks of sun, and that would help bring temperatures to around 70 degrees.

As far as Sunday goes, there could be a leftover spotty rain during the early parts of the day. Otherwise, skies will clear out and temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s. An approaching cold front could bring a stray thunderstorm late in the day.

The cold front is expected to pass through the region Monday allowing for a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. However, the highs on Monday will be warmer with temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s. The front will pass Monday night leaving us with a pleasant Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.