NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move toward the area Thursday, bringing a return to above-average temperatures for the next several days.

Folks can expect morning fog to give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high temperature in New York and northern New Jersey will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny as high pressure moves offshore and an area of low pressure will approach the region from the south. The high temperature will stay in the low 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as a storm system will move through the area. The rain will be heavy at times early in the day before changing to a brief period of snow. The high temperature will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold as high pressure brings Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Monday will be partly sunny as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as air from the Gulf of Mexico will settle into the area. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees for much of the region.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler as a weak front passes early in the day. The high temperature will be low to mid-50s.