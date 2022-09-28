NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Florida Peninsula faced the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Even before it made landfall, it trounced the state with torrential downpours and a few tornadoes. The storm made landfall as a very strong category four hurricane with winds of 150 mph. There have been reports of flood waters from the storm surge approaching the roof of 1 story tall buildings.

As the storm crosses through the peninsula, it is weakening in terms of winds, but it is dumping a tremendous amount of rain. Rainfall could approach 2 feet in spots and cause catastrophic flash flooding, and rivers will easily overflow their banks.

Moving forward, Hurricane Ian may weaken to a tropical storm before emerging into the Atlantic near Daytona Beach on Thursday. Unfortunately, the warm waters of the Atlantic may allow the storm to possibly intensify back into a minimal hurricane before it makes a second landfall somewhere between Georgia and South Carolina on Friday. Therefore, tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for that part of the region.

Fortunately, Ian will be a far cry from the monster that it was when it made landfall in Florida. Still, it will bring flooding downpours and a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet between Jacksonville, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. In addition, rainfall amounts across the Carolinas and Georgia may approach a foot in some spots.

For the Tri-State Region, there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to what will be the remnants of Ian as it moves further inland. The storm will interact against an area of high pressure to our north and the frontal boundary below us. Indications are that the high will give way, allowing some rain to develop as early as Saturday, and the threat will linger into Sunday and Monday. There are a lot of questions on how this storm will affect our weekend at this point. Fortunately, it is a few days away, and we will have time to answer them later this week.