NEW YORK (PIX11) – A strong storm system will move through the area later today, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the tri-state area.

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the entire region. A high wind warning is in effect late this afternoon through the evening for coastal sections of the area. A wind advisory is in effect late this afternoon through this evening for inland spots. A winter weather advisory is in effect though this afternoon for the extreme northern and western suburbs.

We can expect rain to overspread the area by lunchtime and become heavy at times later this afternoon. Winds will also increase with damaging wind gusts possible over coastal areas. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s by late this evening as the system passes through the region.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest and remain gusty at times. Temperatures will start in the 50s and fall through the 40s throughout the day as Canadian air returns to the area.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another storm system will move toward the area. Rain will develop toward evening as low pressure moves through the region. The high will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing later in the day. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 57 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high will be 35 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers as low pressure will approach the area. The high will be 36 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.