A nearly stationary frontal boundary is bringing a significant chance of rain for the first time in a long time across the tri-state region. Waves of low pressure riding along the front are bringing several rounds of rain and it could come down heavy at times.

A flood watch has been issued across the region as the rain could create flooding on area roadways and low-lying spots. The good news is that we are in a drought, and any rain that we can get will be very beneficial. Since the start of the year, the region is running some 5 to 9 inches below normal in terms of rainfall.

Gradually through Monday night, the rain will overspread across the region as a wave of low pressure moves through. Some of it could be on the heavy side, especially for areas to the north of the region. Temperatures will end up trailing down to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday morning’s commute will be a tough one as the rain continues. Eventually, a second wave of low pressure passes to the south and the rain should ease to the showery side in the afternoon. Still, the risk of showers will continue into the overnight hours. As a result of the rain, it will stay on the cool side with highs hovering in the lower 70s.

There could still be a leftover shower on Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be dry, but there will still be cloud cover around. An easterly wind will persist keeping temperatures at around 70 degrees.

The sun should make a return on Thursday and Friday as high pressure makes its way into the Northeast. That will allow temperatures warm back up to around 80 degrees on both days.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks to start great on Saturday with more sunshine. Highs will be around 80. By Sunday, a cold front could bring the chance of showers late in the day. That may cause temperatures to back down into the upper 70s.