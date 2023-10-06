NEW YORK (PIX11) — The region is on alert once again.

A cold front makes its way toward the East Coast Friday Night into Saturday. Along with the front, the remnants of Philippe off the coast will throw tropical moisture toward the frontal boundary enhancing the storm system with heavy downpours.

While the region is still reeling from the torrential downpours from last Friday, it will not take much for flash flooding to emerge. Flood Watches have been issued for the city and surrounding suburbs on Saturday.

Some light showers will be scattered about through midnight on Friday night. Toward daybreak, a line of locally heavy downpours is expected to develop, and we may see one to two-inch rainfall rates that will create flash flooding. Right now, there is some uncertainty as to exactly where the heavy rain will develop and we may not know until it starts.

The heavy downpours will continue through Saturday morning before it starts back off during the middle part of the day. In the afternoon, the actual cold front will cross through bringing a more widespread round of heavy rain for the entire region before it finally tapers off late in the day or in the evening.

In terms of rainfall amounts, many areas will see an inch or more of rain. For those spots that see the heavy downpours on Saturday morning, rainfall amounts may go past 3 inches or more.

Once the front passes, a gusty westerly wind moves in bringing a cool Canadian air mass to the region. Temperatures may go down below the 50-degree mark by early Sunday morning. During the day, the cool breeze will continue, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

For Monday, cool conditions will continue. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will barely be able to climb to 60 degrees. For the rest of the week, temperatures will be able to moderate with highs eventually making their way back into the upper 60s.