NEW YORK (PIX11) – A strong storm system will affect the area through this morning before moving out of the region this afternoon.

A flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon for much of the tri-state area. A high wind warning is in effect for eastern New York City and Long Island. A wind advisory is in effect for coastal New Jersey, western New York City, and portions of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

We can expect rain heavy at times this morning with strong gusty winds, especially over eastern New York City and Long Island. The rain will taper off during the afternoon.

Temperatures will start off warm around 63 this morning and then fall into the lower 40s later this evening.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy, and colder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 41 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold with a high of 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and chilly as winds will continue to bring air from Canada into the area. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees for much of the region.