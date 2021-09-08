Flash floods, severe thunderstorms expected to return Wednesday night

NEW YORK — A flash flood watch is in effect starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for northwestern New Jersey, renewing fears after last week’s deadly flooding of Ida.

A cold front moving into region will bring the chance of unwanted rain on Wednesday Night. As many areas are still recovering from the flooding from Ida’s remnants, the cold front has the potential to bring drenching downpours and cause localized flash flooding. While rainfall amounts may not be impressive, it won’t take much rain to cause flooding on what is already a very saturated ground.

In addition to the threat of flash flooding, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out Wednesday evening across inland areas of Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management advised New Yorkers to prepare for the heavy rains. They advised people to limit travel and seek higher ground during periods of heavy rain.

The MTA said it would suspend late-night service on Metro-North. The agency also issued a soft-ban on tractor-trailers on bridges and tunnels.

Straphangers were advised to expect delays on some subway lines.

For now, it looks like it will remain quiet for coastal sections through Wednesday evening. Inland areas may get a few isolated storms that could be on the severe side.

The threat for severe weather is in play; a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of New York, Connecticut nd New Jersey, among other states, until midnight.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/lbB8lRnxHu — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 8, 2021

A Severe T-storm Watch has been issued for areas just north and west of the city until midnight tonight. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/FJuzjFDqeY — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) September 8, 2021

Rain and strong, potentially severe, thunderstorms will develop late this evening with locally heavy downpours.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued starting Wednesday afternoon for Northern NJ as well as Sullivan, Orange and Rockland Counties. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/xUkr1VlCPF — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) September 7, 2021

The high temperature will be around 85 in the city and low-to-mid 80s over the suburbs.

Overnight, a line of showers and storms may shift into Northern New Jersey and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley bringing the threat of heavy rain. The latest forecast model suggests as it shifts closer to the city, it may break apart leaving the city and coastal sections with a few widely scattered storms.

While that may be good news at first, the cold front will slow down, and a wave of low pressure may ride up along the frontal boundary. That will keep the risk of scattered showers and storms around into Thursday morning and it may linger into the afternoon hours. Most of the action looks like it will be in Long Island, but the threat of a few downpours cannot be ruled out for the city and points west.

We should finally see skies start to clear out as we head into Thursday night. High pressure will slide into the region giving us a beautiful stretch that will last through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies starting on Friday and it will continue until Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures may warm up into the mid 80s.

By Monday, things may get a little unsettled as a slow-moving frontal boundary brings the chance of showers and storms through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s.