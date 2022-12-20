New York (PIX11) — A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

While that storm crosses through the region from the south, another powerful storm system will bring blizzard conditions across the Midwest. A cold front accompanying that low will sweep across the region on Friday and cause temperatures to crash from the 50s during the afternoon into the 20s in the evening. While the ground is wet, such a tremendous temperature drop may create a flash freeze, causing ice to develop and resulting in sudden slippery conditions.

As far as Tuesday night goes, it will still be a cold night with temperatures going down into the upper 20s. There will still be a breeze, making it feel a little colder, but the winds should calm down as high pressure settles over the region.

Wednesday will be the calm before the storm. Expect sunny skies and temperatures climbing to around where they should be for this time of the year. Expect highs in the lower 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase very quickly on Thursday. Heading into the afternoon, the rain will develop, and the winds will increase. We expect the rain to ramp up quickly, cause heavy downpours, and cause street flooding.

Gusts to 50 mph may develop from the south and east, and that will cause coastal flooding at high tide. Tides will run 1-2 feet, locally 3 feet, above normal causing widespread moderate to isolated major flooding. The tides to watch will be early Friday morning and Friday night for coastal flooding.

The rain will continue into Friday before it starts to taper off. Then, a cold front will sweep across from the west, causing the temperatures to take a dramatic tumble from the 50s starting in the afternoon into the 20s in the evening. If the rain lingers around, it may briefly change to snow before it ends. Also, if the ground is still wet while the temperatures crash, we may see a flash freeze and cause icy conditions to develop rapidly.

Heading into the weekend, the frigid conditions will be here to stay. Saturday will only see temperatures in the mid-20s, but that wind will make it feel brutal. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits on Saturday. By Christmas Day, we may see the wind chills make a meager improvement into the lower teens.