Flash flood watch in NY, NJ ahead of Thursday evening storms

NEW YORK — A slow-moving cold front will bring heavy rain, potentially severe storms and the possibility of flash flooding to the region Thursday evening.

Flash flood watches were issued for New York City and points north and west, including parts of New Jersey. There’s a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms as well late in the day.

Before the rain, the first full day of fall will feel more like summer as strong south winds bring warm, humid air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning with things remaining dry until the late afternoon. The high temperature will be around 80 in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs. Humidity might make it feel a bit warmer.

Friday will be cloudy early, followed by gradual clearing as the front moves offshore and the high pressure arrives from the west. The high will be around 75 in the city and mid-70s for the suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity and temperatures in the mid 70s.