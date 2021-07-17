Severe weather Saturday: Flash Flood Warnings, thunderstorms likely throughout tri-state area

NEW YORK — It was a hot and steamy start to the weekend with highs in the low 90s at Central Park.
However, the air temperature coupled with the humidity made it feel more like the upper 90s. There was some relief as showers and thunderstorms fired up in the afternoon to get rid of the extreme heat. The intense rain brought traffic to a standstill and caused delays at area airports.
In addition to the heavy downpours across the Tri-State, rotation in the atmosphere led to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning for parts of Middlesex, NJ and Staten Island. There were also reports of wind gusts of 54 mph in Perth Amboy and 58 mph in Newark.
Although the tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning have expired, a severe thunderstorm watch will remain in place until 11 p.m. A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
We are not out of the woods just yet. The slow-moving front and moisture in the air combined will bring along more showers and storms for this evening.
Expect heavy rainfall, flash flooding, lightning, strong gusty winds, isolated tornadoes. Down trees, power lines and power outages are also possible.
The weather pattern is expected to remain unsettled through midweek, so anticipate more wet weather. Temperatures are expected to become more seasonable with less humidity. Thursday through Saturday appears warm, dry, and less sticky.
In other weather news, the Perseid Meteor Showers are underway. It comes from the constellation Perseids and peaks around mid-August. These are the most vibrant meteors with up to about 100 per hour moving 37 miles per second. This comet debris left behind by 109PSwift-Tuttle sparks bright explosions of light and color.
It doesn’t take any special equipment to see them. It will be a bit tough to check out the celestial event tonight due to rain and abundant clouds. But don’t worry, you have until August 24th.
Tri-state area residents are fighting on two fronts with both rain and high heat coming in this Saturday. There’s still a Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Heat index values could hit between 95-100 degrees.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of New York City and Newark through 3:30 p.m. This is in addition to a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the tri-state area through 10 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is also effect through late Saturday, with 1-2 inches of rain in most areas and 3-5 inches possible in isolated spots.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Brooklyn, Staten Island and Newark through 10 p.m.
Newark is also on watch for a possible flash flood with a range of 2 to 3 inches of rain. At Newark airport, flooding has caused an economy parking lot to close.
Wind speeds of 58 mph were recorded in the Brick City Saturday afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for most of North Jersey through 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Elsewhere in New Jersey, parts of Middlesex County are under a Tornado Watch until 3:30 p.m. There’s also a Tornado Warning for the southwest portion of Staten Island.
