Severe weather Saturday: Flash Flood Warnings, thunderstorms likely throughout tri-state area

A man uses an umbrella to protect a baby from inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm Fay, Friday, July 10, 2020, in New York. Beaches closed in Delaware and rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — It was a hot and steamy start to the weekend with highs in the low 90s at Central Park.

However, the air temperature coupled with the humidity made it feel more like the upper 90s. There was some relief as showers and thunderstorms fired up in the afternoon to get rid of the extreme heat. The intense rain brought traffic to a standstill and caused delays at area airports.

In addition to the heavy downpours across the Tri-State, rotation in the atmosphere led to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning for parts of Middlesex, NJ and Staten Island. There were also reports of wind gusts of 54 mph in Perth Amboy and 58 mph in Newark.

Although the tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning have expired, a severe thunderstorm watch will remain in place until 11 p.m. A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

We are not out of the woods just yet. The slow-moving front and moisture in the air combined will bring along more showers and storms for this evening.

Expect heavy rainfall, flash flooding, lightning, strong gusty winds, isolated tornadoes. Down trees, power lines and power outages are also possible.

The weather pattern is expected to remain unsettled through midweek, so anticipate more wet weather. Temperatures are expected to become more seasonable with less humidity. Thursday through Saturday appears warm, dry, and less sticky.

In other weather news, the Perseid Meteor Showers are underway. It comes from the constellation Perseids and peaks around mid-August. These are the most vibrant meteors with up to about 100 per hour moving 37 miles per second. This comet debris left behind by 109PSwift-Tuttle sparks bright explosions of light and color.

It doesn’t take any special equipment to see them. It will be a bit tough to check out the celestial event tonight due to rain and abundant clouds. But don’t worry, you have until August 24th.

Tri-state area residents are fighting on two fronts with both rain and high heat coming in this Saturday. There’s still a Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Heat index values could hit between 95-100 degrees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of New York City and Newark through 3:30 p.m. This is in addition to a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the tri-state area through 10 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is also effect through late Saturday, with 1-2 inches of rain in most areas and 3-5 inches possible in isolated spots.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7bwMt9onCB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 17, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Brooklyn, Staten Island and Newark through 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brooklyn NY, Staten Island NY, Newark NJ until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oapqJRN3sT — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 17, 2021

Newark is also on watch for a possible flash flood with a range of 2 to 3 inches of rain. At Newark airport, flooding has caused an economy parking lot to close.

#EWR P6 Economy Parking lot is closed to incoming parkers due to flooding. Proceed to parking lot P4. — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) July 17, 2021

Wind speeds of 58 mph were recorded in the Brick City Saturday afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for most of North Jersey through 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

2:56pm: The Newark Airport just reported a 58 mph wind gust at 2:49 pm. Radar is also estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour. Flash flooding is likely occurring with this storm — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 17, 2021

Elsewhere in New Jersey, parts of Middlesex County are under a Tornado Watch until 3:30 p.m. There’s also a Tornado Warning for the southwest portion of Staten Island.

3:13pm: We have issued a tornado warning for southwest portion of Staten Island. Terminal Doppler Radar out of Newark is showing an area of rotation just off the ground in the vicinity of Carteret and Avenel. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 17, 2021

Follow PIX11 Weather throughout the day online and on TV at 5, 6 and after the Mets game for the latest.