We could see the first snow of the season Wednesday

The city’s first snow of the season could fall Wednesday and the New York City Department of Sanitation was already preparing Tuesday night.

The department issued a “Winter Operations Advisory” starting 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A weak storm system will pass to the south of the tri-state region Wednesday, bringing light precipitation to some areas.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with rain and snow showers developing. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and continued cold as high pressure will bring more Canadian air into the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will approach the area. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 48 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day as a cold front will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder as temperatures return to seasonable levels. The high will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.