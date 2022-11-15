NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season.

Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of New Jersey and across upstate New York through Wednesday morning. While it will start out as snow for those areas, temperatures will warm up allowing for a changeover to an icy mix, then to rain.

For New York City and much of the region, the rain will continue into the night, and it could come down hard at times with as much as an inch possible. Temperatures will hover in the 40s throughout the period.

To the north, as much as 1 to 2 inches of snow may fall before it starts to change over to sleet and freezing rain. Eventually temperatures will climb above freezing, allowing for most to completely change over to plain rain.

Any lingering showers will taper off on Wednesday morning. Skies will clear out and a nice south wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 50s.

A westerly flow will then cool things down for the rest of the week. Temperatures will back down into the low to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. A few spots well north may see a few isolated lake effect snow showers due to the brisk westerly breeze.

For the weekend, expect the winter-like chill. An arctic cold front crosses through late Friday into Saturday ushering in the coldest temperatures of the season. Despite the sunny skies, temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a brisk breeze around making it feel more like the lower 30s during the day. Overnight wind chills will likely be in the lower 20s.

The cold temperatures will continue into Monday before we may start to see some moderation toward the middle part of next week.