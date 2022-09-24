NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first weekend of autumn starts with cool temps in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, some of the coolest temps since early May.

As the afternoon rolls around, lighter winds are expected to help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Along the coast, a High Surf Advisory continues through 11 a.m. as the waves from Post Tropical cyclone Fiona, well off the coast, propagate to the shoreline. The rough surf will continue to cause dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. The storm itself will track toward Nova Scotia and create hurricane conditions for that part of the country over the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday ahead of an approaching storm system. A few scattered showers could develop especially in the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures should moderate further in the mid-70s as the winds shift more southwesterly ahead of the storm.

On Monday, the trailing cold front may keep the risk of some leftover showers around. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures backing down into the lower 70s.