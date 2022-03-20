NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gorgeous couple of days with a taste of spring into this weekend provided New Yorkers the hope that winter is finally losing its grip. However, a more typical spring pattern is now heading through this week.

An upper-level feature will bring in more clouds on Sunday. The breeze will also pick up. High temps will run above average — average being in the lower 50s — as they top out near 60 degrees.

High pressure moves in Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. That means skies will clear as sunshine will be the theme. Temps once again running above average.

The sunshine will be lost early Wednesday with more wet weather the second half of Wednesday into Thursday.