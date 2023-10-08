NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall-like conditions settled into New York City to wrap up the weekend; the high for the city hit 59 degrees while surrounding areas ranged in the low to mid-60s.

Blustery winds and low dewpoints also greatly impacted Sunday’s quiet and cool weather. The Hudson Valley saw a few spotty showers, which should clear out by the late evening. On Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies, which will gradually become clear, allowing the city’s lows to dip into the 40s. Winds continue out of the west around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly sunny and cool conditions continue for a portion of Columbus Day. Monday’s high will be near 62 degrees in the city. Although the day is expected to start dry and sunny, some rain could develop later, especially for areas south of the city.

The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid-60s. Some showers are expected on Tuesday.