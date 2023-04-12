NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rest of the week is shaping up to be possibly one for the record books. On Wednesday, temperatures topped out in the low to mid-80s around the city.

On Thursday and Friday, the current record highs for both days could be in jeopardy as temperatures climb further into the upper 80s. Some areas may get close to 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon. Similar to the past couple of days, the humidity will be very low and it will be breezy at times.

Along with the recent dry stretches, conditions will be prime for any fires that develop to spread easily on Thursday. No Red Flags or Fire Danger warnings are expected, however, the risk of wildfires spreading will be elevated easily.

Skies will remain clear Wednesday night. It will be a balmy night as temperatures only dip into the mid-60s.

Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s in the city.

The current record in Central Park is 88 degrees, and it will be very close for us to reach it.

A few high clouds will move in on Friday and there may be a sea breeze that develops late. That will cause temperatures to take a step back to the mid-80s. We may break the record high of 85 for Friday as well.

A wave of low pressure coming in from the Gulf of Mexico will pass just off the coast on Saturday. That will bring in clouds and the risk of some showers around. It will still be a warm day as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

On Sunday, the system should be well offshore leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will back down further as well as temperatures hold in the upper 60s.

A frontal boundary then moves late Sunday night into Monday morning. That will bring the risk of scattered showers around. It should start to clear out on Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s.