Feeling more like fall, but then another bump up in temps

Saturday night’s storm brought gusty winds and much needed rain to the area, but it also ushered along much cooler air. After highs in the 70s and low 80s Saturday, temperatures topped out in the low to mid-60s across the tri-state region on Sunday.

Even though the bulk of the rain had moved out as of Sunday evening, there were a few lingering showers to contend with. The fall feel continues overnight into Monday morning with lows expected to dip into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunshine will return along with gusty winds and seasonable temperatures. However, there’s a chance for a few more showers during the day. Milder weather returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s followed by highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Finally, another frontal boundary will provide more rain late Thursday into Friday, which will likely bring another shot of colder air.

In other weather news, the sky is slated to be clear enough to view the Hunter’s Moon this week. Now that crops have been harvested and leaves have fallen, animals are visible for hunting, according to the Farmer Almanac.

Other names for the Hunter’s Moon include the Sanguine or Blood Moon, Dying Grass Moon, which are associated with hunting or changing leaves in the fall.

The next full moon will be on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 10:57 a.m. EDT. Happy viewing!