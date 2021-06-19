Father’s Day weekend weather: Hot and humid with storms possible

People sit under cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden on May 5, 2013. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Folks across the tri-state area can expect a hot and humid Father’s Day weekend.

Temperatures will climb toward 90 degrees Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. A trailing cold front will come in Saturday evening, bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storm could bring gusty winds and hail.

Father’s Day on Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures around 90 degrees. Another slight chance for a passing thunderstorm will return in the evening.

Sunday also marks the start of summer, which will officially begin at 11:31 p.m.

Heading into the early part of next week, it gets dicey with a tropical system passing to the south and an approaching cold front from the west. Monday will likely start dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.

Late in the day, the possibility of showers and storms could develop as the cold front arrives. Aided by the tropical system passing south and east, the front could contain heavy downpours once it arrives.

The risk of torrential downpours and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday as the cold front passes through the region. The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures in the 70s for much of the day.

We get to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure slides across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 under sunny skies.

Another cold front will bring back the risk of showers and storms by next Friday. Highs will be at around 80 degrees.

