Fall cool down continues Thursday and Friday

NEW YORK — The autumnal chill that arrived Wednesday will stick around for a few more days, with mostly sunny skies and a gorgeous weekend on tap.

A week front will move through the area Thursday, followed by high pressure settling in for the rest of the week.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance you could see some scattered sprinkles later in the day.

Temperatures on Thursday will be a bit cooler, with a high of 65 in the city and in the low 60s for the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with temps still a bit below average for this time of year. The high will likely be around 68 in the city and in the upper 60s further inland.

Saturday will be another bright, enjoyable day as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the region. We’ll see temps soar back into the mid 70s across the area.

We’ll once again see sunny skies on Sunday, though some clouds could roll in by the afternoon, with a chance of a late-day shower north and west of the city.

Temps will be above average Sunday, inching back toward 80 or the high 70s.

A nearly stationary front will linger behind the departing low pressure system, keeping the risk of showers into the early part of next week.

Conditions may not improve until after next Wednesday when high pressure starts to move into the region. Highs will hover in the lower 70s during this period.