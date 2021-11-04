Fall chill continues Thursday and into weekend

Autumn is continuing its cool down as persistent northwesterly winds brings in a chilly airmass.

Thursday will start out with some sunshine, but a storm will pass well off the coast in the afternoon. No rain is expected, however a fair amount of clouds will be around in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The sun returns on Friday, but it will remain to be cool with temperatures barely reaching 50 degrees in the afternoon.

The weekend starts out great, but there are some questions about Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday.

On Marathon Sunday, a storm will once again pass offshore, but there are indications that it may track closer to the coastline and bring the chance of some rain starting in the afternoon. Should the storm stay pass well offshore, it will just leave us with some clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

Next week, temps will likely rebound back into the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.