The season of autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday and temperatures will appropriately take a tumble.

Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday night. Ahead of the frontal boundary, temperatures will be holding in the lower 70s through the evening. They may briefly dip into the upper 60s during the early morning hours.

An approaching cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers on Thursday morning and the chance will last through the early afternoon hours. There could be an isolated storm around as well, along with a brief downpour.

Late in the day, skies will start to clear as high pressure moves in. Expect highs to be around the lower 70s during the day, but temperatures may start to fall early in the afternoon as the winds shift more northerly.

Friday may feature a good deal of sunshine, but a good northerly wind gust of 30 mph will keep temperatures in the lower 60s during the day. Many outlying areas will likely see temperatures going down into the 40s during the overnight hours, while the city dips down out around 50 by Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, we should recover nicely as the high moves offshore. Winds shift more southerly and we should see highs in the lower 70s by Saturday. On Sunday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 70s, but there will be the risk of a few late day showers as a cold front approaches.

The showers may linger into Monday morning before it tapers off. The rest of the day should feature clearing skies with highs in the mid 70s.

As far as Hurricane Fiona goes, it is an intense storm featuring winds of 130 mph. A major category 4 hurricane, it is currently out in the open waters, but it is making its way toward Bermuda. The latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center indicates that the storm will pass to the west of the island, but it is a very big cyclone. For this reason a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued. Also, a Hurricane Watch is in effect as the island may get a quick glance of hurricane force conditions when the storm makes its nearest pass by early on Friday morning as a category 4 with winds of 130 mph.