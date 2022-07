NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for Mother Nature to crank up the heat across the tri-state area beginning Tuesday.

Afternoon high temperatures in the 90s are likely every day this week, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking out an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat.

Be sure to keep yourself hydrated, check on the very young and the elderly, and keep an eye on your pets.