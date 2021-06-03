Rain early Thursday before evening thunderstorms

NEW YORK — A storm system approaching the East Coast will bring numerous showers along with some thunderstorms on Thursday.

The storm is carrying a lot of moisture from the tropics and that could lead to torrential downpours.

Late in the day, a cold front will approach bringing thunderstorms that could be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The front will linger around keeping the shower risk into Friday. Afterward, the heat is on. We see the development of a possible heatwave starting Sunday with temperatures topping out at 90 degrees.

To check PIX11’s interactive rain radar, click here

The risk of showers will develop in the morning Thursday morning as the warm front lifts. We may get a break from the action during the middle part of the day and into the afternoon. In fact, skies may brighten a bit bringing temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Late in the day and into the evening, a cold front will approach bringing back more showers along with some thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours along with some damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Conditions should calm down into overnight hours, but it is not over.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

On Friday, the cold front will linger around. Although it will be weakening, the sun will break through the clouds and that may flare up some thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Once the front leaves, the heat is on. A Bermuda High will set up and potentially bring not only our first 90-degree day in the city, but also the first heatwave of the season. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s. Between Sunday and Tuesday, temperatures will soar toward the 90-degree mark and the humidity will be on the climb as well.

The heat should break on Wednesday as a cold front approaches bringing the risk of scattered storms.