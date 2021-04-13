Enjoyable Tuesday but rain returns to end the week

The front that brought persistent rain to the tri-state area will drift offshore Tuesday as weak high pressure passes to the south of the region later in the day.

For the latter part of the week, a coastal storm is expected to develop bringing back the chance of rain.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon, but the sun will break through. That will help bring temperatures back up. The high will be around 65 in the city and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday may end up being similar, with even more sunshine. That will help bring temperatures further up into the upper 60s or lower 70s.

Heading into Thursday, forecast models are indicating the development of a coastal storm to form off the Delmarva Peninsula bring rain back into the forecast. A good northerly breeze will develop that will make it significantly cooler as well. Highs will only be in the lower 50s during the day. Overnight temperatures will drop into 40s and it may be cold enough for some wet snow to develop for inland areas.

The chance of rain or wet snow will linger on Friday as the coastal storm will be slow to exit the region. It will be another chilly day as temperatures will only top out in the lower 50s.

There could still be a lingering shower around on Saturday. Otherwise, the sun will return and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-60s.