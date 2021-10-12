Enjoyable Tuesday as things heat up the rest of the week

An area of low pressure continues to meander off the coast through at least another day, bringing in a good deal of clouds along the shore.

Despite this, a warm southwesterly wind will bring up the temperatures above where they should be for this time of the year. During the second half of the week, temperatures could approach 80 degrees!

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday. There could be a few breaks of sun, especially during the afternoon. Despite the overcast conditions, temperatures will nicely climb into the lower 70s.

A weak disturbance passing to the north could bring a sprinkle or some drizzle late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect more clouds to linger around into Wednesday afternoon. Skies will start to partially clear out as the meandering area of low pressure finally heads out to sea. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feel more like summer than early autumn. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to possibly around 80 in the afternoon.

Temperatures could hit 80 once again on Saturday but an approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region. Once the front passes, the winds will kick up from the northwest on Sunday bringing temperatures back down into the upper 60s.