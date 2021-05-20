Enjoyable Thursday with more seasonable temps

NEW YORK — The official start to summer is less than five weeks away, but New Yorkers enjoyed a preview Wednesday.

For the second day in a row, highs topped out in the 80s on Long Island, a stark contrast to the normal high of 69 degrees in Islip. Some spots west of the city ended up reaching 90 degrees.

For the rest of the week, a cold front coming in from the east will bring in an onshore flow, cooling temperatures down a bit.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and feature a wide range of temperatures as a cold front brings in a cool easterly flow across coastal sections.

Temperatures in the city will end up in the upper 70s, and could possibly hit 80.

The high temperature will be in the mid 80s over inland areas and low 70s for coastal spots.

Cooler temperatures will stick around on Friday for the city. It will feature a good deal of clouds as temperatures hold in the low to mid 70s. Similar to Thursday, temperatures will remain cool across coastal sections, while inland areas will be much warmer.

Temperatures then take a turn toward the warm side during the weekend. A warm front will lift across the region bringing back toward 80 on Saturday. The chance of a shower or two around in the region cannot be ruled out as well.

On Sunday, temperatures will jump back into the upper 80s with many spots likely hitting 90 degrees in the afternoon. Late in the day, a cold could bring the chance of some thunderstorms.

Cooler air will follow behind to start the next work week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday.