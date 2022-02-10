Enjoyable, mild day Thursday, but we could see snow this weekend

A weak front passed through the area early Thursday morning, possibly bringing some scattered showers to areas north of the city. But the day will be mostly sunny and mild across the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and continued mild as high pressure will continue to bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and even milder as a front will work its way closer to the region from the west. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, near 60 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy and much colder with as arctic air will rush back into the region. A storm system will pass offshore bringing a chance of light snow mainly to coastal areas. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures well below average. The high will be 29 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high temperature will be 32 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild again as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.