Perfect holiday weekend ahead with temps feeling more like fall

NEW YORK — Now that Ida is behind us, the next couple of days will be quiet as high pressure slides into the region.

The Labor Day weekend is looking to be enjoyable, with cooler temps, lower humidity and plenty of sun.

While flooding is still a threat in some areas due to cresting rivers, hopefully most areas will be able to dry out over the next few days.

The week will end on a gorgeous note as we’ll see mostly sunny skies Friday. Temperatures will only climb to around 75 degrees in the city and mid 70s for the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a lot of sun and calmer winds during the day. That will help bring temperatures up back into the upper 70s.

Clouds will mix with sun on Sunday as high pressure begins to move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be around 80 in the city and low 80s for inland areas, while in the mid 70s over coastal spots.

Labor Day Monday look be a mostly okay day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. There will be a chance of scattered showers later in the day, however.