Enjoyable Labor Day: Sunny with low humidity

NEW YORK — Mother Nature cooperated with the unofficial end of summer. Labor Day featured sunshine during most of the day with temperatures climbing into the 80s. An area of high pressure will stick around for one more day, but a cold front will approach bringing the chance of showers and storms around on Wednesday. While not a lot of rain expected, the region is still recovering from the effects of Ida. For this reason, the threat of flash flooding is on the table starting Wednesday afternoon and it will continue through the night.

It remains very comfortable for Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. Any patchy clouds that developed in the afternoon will diminish in the evening. Many surrounding areas will end up in the 50s.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day featuring a lot of sunshine throughout. Highs will top out at around 80 degrees.

Wednesday starts out with partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. The approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region. Unlike the remnants of Ida, any heavy downpours that do develop will be localized. So, the threat of flash flooding will not be widespread. The rain itself should not cause the rivers across the region to rise significantly, but it will slow down the rate for the rivers to recede.

There could still be a few leftover showers around early on Thursday. Otherwise, skies will clear out with temperatures around 80.

While it is early, the weekend is shaping up be wonderful. Expect sunshine all the way from Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s.