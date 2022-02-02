Enjoy mild temps for now, but brutal cold and snow return Friday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Enjoy the milder-than-usual weather over the next few days, because it won’t last very long. We’ll be bundling up again before the weekend.

High pressure will gradually move offshore today as a cold front works its way towards the region from the west. We can expect partly sunny skies and mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon with a high of 45 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and and even warmer as rain will overspread the area throughout the day. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain changing to freezing rain and snow especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will fall through the 30s as a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as arctic air will settle into the region. The high temperature will be 27 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and continued chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for the area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder as a weak front will be to the west of the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 36 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.