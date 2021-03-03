After a blustery Tuesday, temperatures are surging upward Wednesday.

Winds are easing as the potent storm system in Eastern Canada moves further out and a mild westerly wind develops. The warmth will be a one-day affair as a front dips south spilling in colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

The sun will be in full force on Wednesday. Together with a nice southwesterly breeze, temperatures will soar to around 50 degrees in the city. Many spots inland could easily top out in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A cold front will dip south from Canada bringing down temperatures for the rest of the week. A good northwesterly wind will bring temperatures back down into the mid 40s on Thursday, then into the upper 30s for Friday.

Temperatures recover a touch through the weekend under sunny skies, but it will still be below the normal high. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the stretch.