Easter weekend weather: Warmer temperatures with mix of sun, clouds

NEW YORK — After a frigid end to the workweek, a warmup is on the way — just in time for Easter celebrations.

At first, the warmup will start rather slow on Saturday. Eventually, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon as the winds shift more westerly.

A weak disturbance will pass through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, allowing for the possibility of a mostly cloudy start to the day.

The sun should win out in the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. 

The warming trend will continue through the early part of next week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

