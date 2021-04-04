Easter weather: Warmup continues, but cloudy skies in NY, NJ

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Easter Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

It will be a little cooler than last year, with highs in low 60s, but just as pleasant. If you plan on heading to the Yankee Stadium to see the Bronx Bombers take on the Toronto Blue Jays, you’ll need a jacket.

The mild weather streak will continue into the coming week, with high temperatures in the mid-60s through at least Thursday.

Luckily, you won’t need an umbrella for a while. The next chance for rain will be Friday.

Finally, have the tissues and allergy meds ready because pollen levels will be medium to high through Tuesday.

