NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move toward New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through Wednesday night for portions of the tri-state area.

Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning followed by rain and snow developing by the afternoon. The snow will change to rain over New York City and coastal sections fairly quickly, while precipitation will remain snow longer north and west. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s early, then rise to near 50 degrees by midnight over the city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing as the storm system will move away from the region. Temperatures will be mild in the 50s in the morning, then fall through the 40s during the afternoon as winds shift to the north.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s over the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the south later in the day. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees for much of the area.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain showers developing later as another area of low pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.