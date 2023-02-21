NEW YORK (PIX11) — A series of weak low-pressure systems will move through the area keeping unsettled weather over the region for the next several days. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late in the day as low pressure moves through the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another system will move into the area from the west. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 55 in the city, and mid to upper 50s over the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as low pressure moves east of the area and high pressure works its way in from the west. Temperatures will be mild early in the low 50s and then fall through the 40s into the evening. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and the low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly with a chance of a snow shower as winds will bring Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, and low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the south later in the day. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and the low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of late showers as a front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and low to mid-40s in the suburbs.