NEW YORK (PIX11) — The front that brought rain to the region on Thursday will move offshore as another weaker system will move in from the west.

Folks can expect showers early Friday followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will move into the region later in the day. There is a chance of scattered showers toward the evening as the system moves through the area. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and noticeably colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid-40s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly sunny and colder as a brisk northwest wind will make it feel more like February than late March. The high temperature will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Wind chills will feel like the low to mid-20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will dominate the region. The high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will shift to the south and bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and much warmer as high pressure continues to move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees in the city and suburbs.