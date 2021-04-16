Dry weather returns after an unsettled close to the week

NEW YORK — Despite seeing some sunshine Friday morning, the same coastal storm meandering in New England brought more showers around during the afternoon and continued into early evening hours.

An area of high pressure moving in from the Ohio Valley will slowly drive the storm out to sea allowing for a dry weekend.



Any light showers and drizzle will diminish early on Friday evening. The rest of the night will remain partly to mostly cloudy as the coastal storm starts to head out to sea. It will be a relatively chilly night with lows in the lower 40s and in the 30s for the surrounding suburbs.



Saturday will start out with sunshine again, but the afternoon will feature a build-up of clouds once again from the same storm that is continuing to pull further out to sea. This time, a weak area of high pressure should keep us dry. Temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees during the afternoon.



Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the 60s. A weak disturbance could pass through Sunday night and cause a passing shower, but the odds are very low at this point.



We should remain dry and fairly mild through the early part of next week. Southwesterly winds will help drive temperatures up into the upper 60s by Tuesday.



On Wednesday, a cold front will arrive bringing the chance of scattered showers. It will be a cooler day as well with highs in the lower 60s.A gusty wind will develop Wednesday night and continue into Thursday keeping temperatures in the 50s all day long.