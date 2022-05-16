A cold front sweeping across the region on Monday brought numerous showers and thunderstorms. While conditions were ripe to produce severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and even the threat of an isolated tornado, most of the strongest storms were more widely scattered about.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the city and Nassau County at around 6:30 p.m., but it did not last long and was eventually cancelled. Most of the severe storms that did develop were located well north in the Hudson Valley and in New England.

Any lingering showers or thunderstorms should diminish within the evening, the rest of Monday night will feature clearing skies. Overnight temperatures should eventually end up in the upper 50s.

High pressure starts to make its way into Ohio Valley on Tuesday, bringing in the sunshine. There will be quite a breeze kicking up, especially in the afternoon with gusts to 25 mph or so. Expect highs to be in the mid 70s.

As the high drifts right over the region on Wednesday, the winds will diminish, leaving us with a pleasant, sunny day. It will be comfortably cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Thursday features the next chance of rain as a storm system moves in from the west. The rain will develop during the early morning hours, and it may start to taper off during the midday hour or early in the afternoon. Expect highs to be around 70 degrees.

We will then start to see a significant warmup start to develop as we start to approach the weekend. Friday will feature more sunshine, and winds will start to shift more southwesterly. That will help bring temperatures up into the upper 70s. Some of the inland areas may end up topping out at around 80 degrees.

By Saturday, we may see temperatures surge upward into the mid 80s in the city, but there will be a catch. The catch will be an approaching cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should clear out by Sunday with highs backing down into the lower 80s.