A day after nearly reaching 60 degrees, New Yorkers broke-out the heavy jackets and winter hats as some chillier air settled into the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of just 45 degrees, which was 3 degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful Sunday.

Expect the chilly conditions to stay in place Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in most areas, and a few 20s are possible north and west of the city. Skies will be mostly clear.

Look for bright skies and seasonably cold conditions Monday. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

As of now, the rest of the week is looking unsettled. We’ll have a chance of rain every day from Tuesday through Friday as a pair of storm systems make their way through the tri-state area. The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise again, topping-out in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.