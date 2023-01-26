The region is finally drying out after going through a complete soaker. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The winds kicked up as well and it continued into Thursday with gusts of 30-45mph reported for most sections.

The winds will gradually ease off on Thursday night. Expect temperatures to dip into the lower 30s, but there will still be a enough of a breeze to make it feel more like the upper 20s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday should feature more sunshine with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s.

The winds will shift more southwesterly and help bring temperatures up into the upper 40s. By Sunday, we may hit 50 degrees, but an approaching storm system will bring the risk of showers toward the evening hours of the day.

On Monday, the forecast models are hinting at a storm system trying to develop, but it looks to track south and east of the region. Temperatures will continue to hover around 50 degrees.