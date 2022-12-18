NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dry and cold conditions will close out a frigid weekend in the New York City area.

Sunday will see temperatures in the 30s, although a few 40s are possible across portions of New Jersey and Long Island. Skies will be partly cloudy, and a few flurries are possible in parts of the Hudson Valley.

The sunshine returns for the start of the week when highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. But wind chill values will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Some additional sun is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side with highs in the upper 30s. A chance of rain and snow could hit the area from Thursday into Friday.

By next weekend, the region could see the coldest temps of the season, with highs in the 20s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.