NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will be another warm day in the New York and New Jersey area, but the morning sun may turn to afternoon clouds later in the day.

No major storms are expected to develop and temperatures will be near 86 degrees in the city, and upper 70 to 80s in the suburbs. Some areas outside the city may receive a stray shower at some point in the day.

However, the anticipated and much-needed rainfall moves into the area at the start of the workweek. Monday isn’t expected to be a total washout but it could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Localized flooding is also a possibility. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s for most of the region.

On Tuesday, expect a chance of some isolated showers as the entire system moves just offshore but not far enough that we are in the clear. The day will be a blend of clouds and sun with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures should reach the low 80s as the sun tries to break its way in during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks fairly dry with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s.